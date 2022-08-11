After many requests from fans, rock star Games is finally working on GTA SAW. Although the official details are still very scarce, the rumors have not stopped. Now a well-known leaker talked about some of the additions it could have in terms of locations.

One of the strongest rumors is that the map of GTA VI will change over time. according to filter complexion2, this will be the case, but it went into a bit more depth on how it will work. He clarified that he believes players shouldn’t initially expect an entire city added.

According to Tez2, They will start with small areas in the style of Cayo Perico and North Yankton, which we saw in the fifth installment. Although over time some larger cities will arrive. This way they will be able to continue adding more heists and missions to keep the fans captivated.

Source: Rockstar Games

He also clarified that Rockstar is already planning all the content that will come to GTA VI after its launch. It also calmed the doubts of the company’s followers, who worried that they would only dedicate themselves to Grand Theft Auto. Since he assured that the planning from now on will leave more teams free for the next Rockstar project.

We recommend you: GTA 6 would reach the end of this generation of consoles

Another piece of information that the leaker released is that this was supposedly the same plan that was had for the Online of the fifth installment. Although in the end it did not happen, it seems that the idea was not completely discarded and we will see it in the sixth entry of the successful franchise.

There are many other rumors about GTA VI

Of course, the changing map is not one of the only rumors that go around about GTA VI. Another one that is also strong is that will have a female protagonist. This will be of Latin origin and its history will be inspired by that of Bonnie and Clyde. So the number of playable characters will drop from three to two.

Source: Rockstar Games

It has also been said that it will happen mainly in a modern version of Vice City. Although it could also take place in two different periods of time. For its part, Rockstar has only said that they want the sixth installment to be a benchmark for the entire industry. Will it be one of the best games we’ll see?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.