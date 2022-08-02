In recent days there have been many rumors regarding the development of gta VI, including the name of the city where the story will take place, as well as the main characters. And so that the thread of the conversation does not catch on, a leaker has mentioned how long the map that the player will be able to explore in the title could be.

According to the enthusiast RockstarGames, matheusvictorbr the map of the long-awaited video game is as big as that of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is a big deal, especially when you add Guarma, a second independent in the game. Also the leaker mentions that the game will have another map that will take players to the Caribbean.

Some ask what the land dimension of the map of the next Grand Theft Auto title will be like. As far as I know at the moment the map is as big as the one in RDRII, I’ve heard the Caribbean islands will be included, but not in the open world itself.

Some are wondering what the map of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will look like on Earth. At this time, the map is so big when it comes to the RDRII, I saw that the Caribbean Islands will even be there, but not the world is open to it. – Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) July 30, 2022

As for the main zone, the user from Brazil states that it will not be higher than Vice Citythe fictional version of the franchise, which can simulate Florida. Even so the details are some confusing, and they have to be taken only with tweezers. But it is possible that this type of information will continue to emerge before RockstarGames issue an important statement.

In news related to GTA, it is said that the latest game is not the first to include a woman as the protagonist, given that in other installments we had already seen characters of this genre. In case you have not read the full note, we leave you the following link so that you know everything in detail.

Via: comic book