













GTA VI: Joker from Florida gives up his demand to Rockstar and now asks them for work | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Now the Florida Joker has just announced that he has retracted the lawsuit he would file against the creators of GTA VI. Instead, he asks them to call him to be the voice actor for this character. In addition, it is offered to attend events where the game is promoted.

Something curious is that the character appears quickly among all the images in the game. There is no indication that she will be a major character, perhaps not even appearing in the final game. Even so, the Florida Joker seems obsessed with this appearance of his double in the trailer. He also assured that it is thanks to him that the trailer became so popular.

We recommend you: GTA VI: fans are excited after discovering Tommy Vercetti's house in the trailer

Throughout all this time, Rockstar did not make any mention of this case, which already implies the importance they give it. So surely the Florida Joker scandal will only remain as an anecdote. Although we do not doubt that it will get intense again when it is launched GTA VI.

What do we know about GTA VI?

The first advance of GTA VI confirmed several rumors that have been circulating for years. The new installment will take place in a current version of Vice City. Also this time we will have two protagonists in the form of Jason and Lucía, a modern Bonnie and Clyde.

Source: Rockstar Games

At the end of the trailer it is revealed that the game will arrive sometime in 2025. Although an exact date was not given, some comments from Take-Two Interactive suggest that it will be early that year when we play it. But until they confirm a date, we have nothing left to do but wait.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)