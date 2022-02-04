Rockstar’s confirmation of the development of GTA VI has allayed some doubts, further appeased by the phrase “development is well underway“Talking about dates is still out of the question but there are those among the experts in the sector who have begun to unbalance.

Jason Schreier it even went ahead, talking about the possible fictitious launch date, and then communicating the real one. Situation in some ways similar to what happened with God of War: Ragnarokannounced for 2021 even though we all knew it would be impossible.

Wouldn’t be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of “fall 2023” that then slips to 2024 https://t.co/PCtS7o6FEe – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 4, 2022

“It wouldn’t be shocking to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake ‘Fall 2023’ release date that will then roll over to 2024.“

Therefore, the only certain thing is that GTA VI is in development, even if it would be interesting to know how long and above all, if it will take full advantage of the new generation consoles or if it will marry the cross-gen nature by exploiting the large number of machines a disposition.