The 18-year-old hacker who played a crucial role in leaking previously unseen images of the Grand Theft Auto VI video game before it was officially announced has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in a prison, the BBC reported. A British judge ruled Thursday that Arion Kurtaj poses a high risk to society as he continues to demonstrate an intent to commit cybercrime. In August, a London jury found that Arion Kurtaj carried out cyberattacks against Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA VI, and other companies, including Uber and Nvidia. However, because Kurtaj is autistic and was deemed unfit to stand trial, the jury had to decide whether he had committed the acts in question, not whether he had done so with criminal intent.

The US government is working to fix security vulnerabilities exploited by hackers to leak GTA VI material. During Thursday's hearing, the court heard that Kurtaj “has been violent while in custody, with dozens of reports of injury or property damage,” as reported by the BBC. A mental health evaluation also revealed that Kurtaj “continues to express intent to return to cybercrime as soon as possible.” He is required to remain in the home for life unless doctors determine he is no longer a danger.

Kurtaj released 90 GTA VI gameplay videos last September while on probation for cyberattacks against Nvidia and British telecommunications provider BT/EE. Although he was in a hotel under police protection during this period, Kurtaj still managed to carry out an attack against Rockstar Games using the Amazon Fire Stick included in the room and a recently purchased “new smartphone, keyboard and mouse”, according to a another BBC report. Kurtaj was arrested for the last time following this incident. Although Kurtaj's defense asked the judge to take the trailer's success into consideration during sentencing, the BBC says the judge argued that the hackers' actions harmed real companies and people. Rockstar Games said it spent $5 million to recover from the attack.