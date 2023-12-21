For those who do not remember, last year between the months of July and August, massive hacks of companies such as Uber and NVIDIA were carried out, the same thing happened to Rockstar Games, from whom fragments of GTA VI images were removed, giving to know that the rumors were true about two protagonists in the story. This was the fault of the hacker team known as Lapsus, and one of the members was caught in the process by the FBI. The 18-year-old boy named Arion Kurtaj from Oxford has been on trial in recent months, and it has been mentioned that letting him free has no place, since it has been noted that he intends to continue committing cybercrimes, something that really causes him something. of acquired taste. He has been sentenced that he will remain in a secure hospital for life, this after learning that he has autism, and that at least he will not be able to leave until experts have deemed him rehabilitated. The court heard that Kurtaj had been violent while he was in custody and there were dozens of reports of injury or property damage which added to the verdict already imposed on him. Doctors deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial due to his acute autism, so the jury was asked to determine whether or not he committed the alleged acts, not whether he did so with criminal intent. Something that stands out is that Kurtaj managed to break Rockstar's locks, using an Amazon Firestick, the television in his hotel and a mobile phone. Him stealing many clips of the company's next star video game, and releasing them on the networks so that they never leave the internet. And although Rockstar has not had many losses because of what happened, in the end the boy's shares accumulated because of what he and his colleagues did to the other multi-million dollar companies. All this leads us to the fact that for now he will remain in the specialized hospital until things go better. He clearly will not be allowed to have access to devices that can use the internet. Via: BBC



Editor's note: His crimes have definitely been serious, but it could also be that his illness has a lot to do with the process. It is not right that they let him go free, but it is not right that they treat him excessively badly, and it is necessary that they also lock up the remaining members of the hacking team.

