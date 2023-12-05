Rockstar Games studio has published the first trailer for GTA VI

Rockstar Games has unveiled the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA VI trailer posted on YouTube-developer channel.

Initially, the trailer was planned to be posted on December 5 at 17:00 Moscow time. However, on the night of December 4–5, the low-quality trailer was leaked online, after which Rockstar published the official video.

“This sucks. I was hoping to watch the trailer for the first time tomorrow with my colleagues. I think we deserve this moment. I’m proud of what we do,” wrote the studio’s senior gameplay animator Javier Altman.

What will GTA VI be about?

The game will take place in Vice City and its suburbs in the fictional US state of Leonidas. Based on the real city of Miami and the state of Florida. This city has already appeared in GTA Vice City, but for the new part it will be completely redesigned. It is known that the game will have the largest map in the history of Rockstar games.

The plot centers on two main characters, Lucia and Jason, who team up to “get out of trouble.” According to sources, the plot will be reminiscent of the story of Bonnie and Clyde. As in the previous part, the player will be able to freely switch between protagonists. There will also be opportunities to change characters’ clothing and appearance.

Grand Theft Auto VI continues our quest to push the boundaries of exciting, story-driven, open-world gaming. Sam Houserfounder of Rockstar Games

According to the developers, the entire trailer is made using the game engine. This allows you to evaluate the quality of graphics and animations in GTA VI.

According to the developers, the game will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version has not yet been announced. It was previously assumed that the game would be released in the first half of 2024. The last part of the series, GTA V, was released in September 2013, also exclusively on consoles. The PC version became available in April 2015.

How Rockstar dealt with leaks

In September 2022, the largest GTA VI leak occurred, the authenticity of which was confirmed by Rockstar. The total size of the leak was three gigabytes and included 90 videos and screenshots from the test version of the game.

“We are extremely disappointed that details of our next game have been revealed in this manner. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned,” Rockstar said in a statement after the leak. “We still want to create a game that can truly exceed your expectations.”

A few days later, British police detained a 17-year-old hacker connected to the leak. He claimed that he obtained the data by hacking Rockstar’s work emails. Police also alleged that he was connected to hacks of other companies, including Uber and Nvidia.