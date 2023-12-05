













This December 4, Rockstar Games decided to release the first trailer for GTA VI, the next entry in his beloved franchise. Although its reception was quite positive, there was no shortage of users who complained about the trailer. Many assure that it will be a progressive game.

Most of the complaints can be found on Twitter and Reddit. Almost all the negative comments are directed towards the fact that GTA VI will have a female protagonist for the first time in the saga. There are also those who They complain that most of the characters in the trailer are not white.

It should be noted that this new entry will take place in Vice City. This fictional city is based on the state of Florida and the city of Miami. In fact, many of the defenders of the title assure that it is representing reality very well. Given that It is an area with quite a diversity in its population.

Despite the negative comments, the first preview of GTA VI It is one of the most viewed video game trailers. In less than 24 hours it already reached 87 million views. There is no doubt that fans are eager for what Rockstar can bring.

What did we learn from the first GTA VI trailer?

The first trailer of GTA VI It’s full of pre-rendered scenes and no gameplay. Still, we were able to get some details, like the fact that this time the action will be in Vice City in the present day. It also seems that we will explore much further than what we saw in the PS2 era. Not to mention that we already know that It will be sometime in 2025 when we return to this paradisiacal city.

Source: Rockstar Games

We also had a look at Jason and Lucía, its two protagonists. The latest marks the first time the saga will be led by a woman. We’ll see how the story plays out as more developments come in the future. Do you already want 2025 to arrive?

