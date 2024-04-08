













GTA VI: actor has just denied one of the most popular fan theories | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









GTA VI It is one of the most anticipated games of this generation and that is why several theories arose regarding it. One of the most popular among fans has just been denied by voice actor, Troy Baker. Although many believed that he would have a part in the game, that is not the case.

After the first advance of GTA VI which came out in December 2023, many users assured that Troy Baker would be the voice of the protagonist. However, in a podcast appearance, Baker assured that it is not his voice. In addition, he extended his congratulations to the, until now, unknown actor who will play Jason, the new protagonist.

If Baker's name sounds familiar to you, it is because he has a very extensive career in the world of video games. Throughout it he gave voice to Booker Dewitt in Bioshock InfiniteJoel in both The Last of UsBatman in the Telltale games, Joker in Arkham Origins and Higgs in Death Strandingto name a few.

We recommend you: Rockstar asks GTA VI developers to return to the office to avoid leaks

With this news, the question remains who will be the voice of the male protagonist of GTA VI. Likewise, Lucía's voice is still a mystery to fans. Surely the closer the game gets and the more fragments of his voice come out we will be able to have answers.. Are you disappointed that it's not Troy Baker who voices Jason?

What do we know for sure about GTA VI?

GTA VI It is currently in development for release sometime in 2025. According to Rockstar Games, they are already in the final stages of its creation. They even asked their employees to return to the offices to avoid any possible leak and focus more on finishing it.

Source: Rockstar Games

As for the game, it is known that it will have two protagonists in the form of Jason and Lucia. Both are small-time criminals who will begin their criminal rise in a modern version of Vice City. It is also said that his story is based on that of Bonnie and Clyde. Do you think it lives up to the previous ones?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)