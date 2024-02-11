After several years of speculation and waiting, in recent weeks Rockstar showed the world the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The aforementioned trailer, in addition to showing the first official images of the title, also revealed the year of release, i.e. 2025without however specifying the exact launch period.

As theorized by analysts Nick McKay And Michael PachterGrand Theft Auto is expected to be released in the last months of 2025probably between September and October as per tradition for the series.

This week Take-Two, the parent company behind Rockstar and the GTA franchise, revised its forecast for fiscal 2025 (April 2024 to March 2025) from the original $8 billion to $7 billion.

Given this change and the fact that GTA 6 will likely be a huge source of revenue for the company, some analysts speculate that GTA 6 could launch in early 2025 just to fit in the next fiscal year.

The aforementioned McKay and Pachter, however, underline that it is unlikely that the game will be released by the beginning of 2025 but, at the same time, exclude that it could be postponed to 2026.

It is currently confirmed that GTA VI will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series As for the PC version, it is likely that it will be announced at a later time.



