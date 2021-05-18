Will they look better?

After a long wait and unrealistic expectations that fans have probably already raised, Rockstar games just revealed the departure date of GTA V in the new generation of consoles, that is, PS5 Y Xbox series x.

The departure date is November 11 and the funny thing is that GTA V Y GTA Online will be able to live as separate entities, in addition to the fact that the owners of the PlayStation they will receive an extra.

The first thing you should know is that the separate version of GTA Online it’s free on PS5 for its first three months, ending in February 2022. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that PlayStation Plus users have received 1 million of the internal currency of this game in recent months.

For now, the information is scarce about what it will offer GTA V in its version for the next generation of consoles, so we just have to wait and see what kind of technical details the game of Rockstar games.

Rockstar Games is working hard to give GTA V a nice next gen presentation

” New generation versions of GTA V will feature a host of technical, visual and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever, ‘he said. Rockstar it’s a statement.

The developer also stressed that the updates that will arrive during the summer to GTA Online will bring significant benefits to players who take advantage of the new version that will be released in PS5 or Xbox Series X.

As if this weren’t enough, in GTA Online 20 years of Grand Theft Auto III, one of the most iconic games in the franchise and one that many players long for for their contributions to the series.

We’ll see what happens to a game that has survived at least a couple of generations of consoles and that now has everything to stay current on both the PS5 and the Xbox series x.

