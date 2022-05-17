First released in September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, Grand Theft Auto 5 was able to sell over 165 million units to date according to the latest financial report from Take Two Interactive relating to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The title maintained its sales growth rate of five million per quarter even with the launch of the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 versions.

Hannah SageTake Two’s EVP of finance, told GamesIndustry that the latest generation releases have once again exceeded expectations.

According to data from the NPD group, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the best-selling game in the United States both in terms of unit sales and in terms of dollars over the past decade.

Overall, the Grand Theft Auto series has sold over 375 million units.

Grand Theft Auto 6, meanwhile, is officially in development. A “real announcement“it should arrive by the end of 2022, but Rockstar has stated that”we will share more as soon as we are ready“.

Source: Gamingbolt.