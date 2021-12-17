The relationship of Grand Theft Auto Online with the chronology and narrative of GTA V has been weird for years, thanks in large part to the constant free expansions that sometimes contradict past updates or events.

However, that didn’t stop Rockstar from trying to link GTA Online and the GTA V narrative, and the latest DLC starring Dr. Dre and Franklin makes numerous references to the original game, including an easy-to-miss dialogue that confirms Michael is still I live in GTA Online.

Launched yesterday for all major platforms, The Contract is the latest update to GTA Online that adds a series of missions revolving around a post-GTA V Franklin. In it, Franklin works to help famed rapper Dr. Dre recover. his lost phone which contains a lot of unedited and unfinished material.

At some point during the update, as you drive through a movie set, you’ll start chasing a dude who angered Dr. Dre. During the chase, Franklin says: “Dude, I know one of the producers around here. I hope it’s not working today“This is a reference to Michael, who towards the end of GTA V becomes a producer at that same film studio, allowing him to work on films and live out his dreams. Michael is alive and working in 2021 and apparently confirms that only one ending. is now perhaps canonical in the GTA universe.

Source: IGN