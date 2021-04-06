GTA V continues to show that a game well made and with the right support can continue to live on for years and even remain among the favorites of the gamers.

Although we’ve been asking for a sequel to be announced for a while, Rockstar games he’s taking it easy and continues to love his fifth installment.

A few months ago GTA V is no longer available in the service Xbox Game Pass, and if you were one of those who missed him, don’t worry, he’ll be back for free soon.

If you already miss the epic heists with friends or just the history of the streets of The Saints, Xbox Game Pass will bring back one of the jewels of Rockstar games.

GTA V and more games are coming to Game Pass

This title will be available to subscribers of this service from April 8, and the best of all is that it will not only reach consoles.

This time you can also play it from your Android thanks to the game in the cloud, which will allow you to take it everywhere.

Of course GTA V It will not be the only title coming to the subscription service, and if you prefer something with more action and full of undead, there will be something for you too.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War It will also be available, both for consoles and for PC and the cloud, so you can not miss it.

This same month there will also be sports games, starting with MLB The Show 2021 and NHL, which will arrive after April 12.

Pathway, Rain on Your Parade, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney / Pixar AdventureThey will also make their appearance, although this time for those who play from the cloud.

GTA V It is one of the most attractive games, but as you can see, the offer to keep you busy is quite large.

