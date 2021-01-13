There is no doubt that Grand theft auto v became one of the great classics of video games since its launch in 2013. The franchise of Rockstar games It contains many characters and scenes that are etched in the memory of fans around the world.

GTA V delivered memorable moments with its protagonists, but one that recently began to go viral is the interaction between the characters Lamar Davis and Franklin Clinton.

The dialogue between them, with The sea strongly criticizing Franklin, quickly became a meme, under the name ‘Lamar roasts Franklin’, and the actors who played both characters in GTA V they decided to recreate the scene in real life.

‘Lamar roasts Franklin’ from GTA V to real life

Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson and Shawn fonteno They gave life to their characters, Lamar and Franklin respectively, but this time they did it in a real video, for the YouTube channel Playstation haven.

The scene is one of the most hilarious in Grand Theft Auto, with Lamar’s lines becoming an internet meme.

The clip of just 30 seconds is just a sample of the web series for YouTube that PlayStation Haven is preparing, in which the own Slink johnson will be responsible for making comparisons of GTA V with real life, with Hollywood as the main location.

Almost eight years after the game was released, fans began modifying the scene in different ways and with other characters. So now we can see Cell of Dragon ball Or until Snow White doing the classic ‘roast’ to Franklin.

