While Rockstar games think about the next Grand Theft Auto, Does not neglect GTA V Online, the online derivative of GTA V. In the fifth main installment of the series, the company added an extra inspired by Mexico and Huichol culture: peyote.

This cactus contains mescaline, a powerful psychotropic substance that is part of the traditions of this indigenous people. Although the Navajos in the US also have a culture around this vegetable.

GTA Online peyotes and how to get them

However, while the Huichols take advantage of it for their religious ceremonies, in the game the peyotes have another use. When someone consumes it, they become an animal. The process is random, but it’s a lot of fun.

That is because Rockstar games implemented options like dogs, cats, whales (yes, whales!), cows, deer, wild boar, and other creatures. Obviously, transforming into an animal turns the game into real chaos.

The fact is that it is not so easy to find peyotes in GTA V Online. They are scattered throughout The Saints Y Blaine county. They are very small, and that is how these cacti are in nature.

So even if you know where they are, you have to look closely. For this reason, we share a map with you where you can see where they are located throughout this area. There are quite a few everywhere.

You can turn into an animal, but it’s a random thing

In total, there are 76 points along GTA V Online where it is possible to get peyote. It is not only found in the field, but also in the interior of the sea.

One of the ways to know if you are near a plant is that the D-pad on the control will begin to vibrate. The sound of the animal that the player will become if he consumes it can also be heard.

So it is better to be as vigilant as possible to be able to catch these types of signals when playing.

How does peyote virtually look in GTA V Y GTA V Online? Well, it is a small green disc with little white flowers on top. You just have to press the D-pad to take it.

Depending on the animal the player becomes, the control scheme will change. At the top left will display the controls to harness the abilities of the creature in question. It doesn’t hurt to pay close attention to it.

Why does the player turn into an animal thanks to the peyotes in GTA V Online? Everything that is happening is supposed to be a hallucination caused by the mescaline in this plant.

The only way to get back to normal is to be killed, or by pressing the right arrow on the D-pad. Not only NPCs can see the converted player, but also those who are playing online. It’s a pretty fun way to vary the normal gameplay.

