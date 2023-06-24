The news of the moment at a general level is related to the submarine called Titana water vehicle that came down a few days ago so that some tourists could see the historic titanic. However, what is really a trend is the absence of communication with it, since it is reported that it has unfortunately imploded.

Like any novelty issue, it is obvious that there are people who want to be part of the events, so in the video game part they have recreated the submarine in GTA V. This is in the computer version, the same in which today thousands of mods are still being made so that the experience continues to be enriching for those who are waiting for the next game.

Created by SkylineGTRFreakmthe mod adds a fully moveable submersible that resembles the Titan of Ocean Gate. Because it is a remake of the existing submarines from the hit game, the hatch is at the top and only one player can enter it. Also, ironically it is easily operated with a video game controller.

Until now it is not known if there really were survivors of this supposed implosion, since the remains have been searched for and have not found them, only some other objects that seemed to be near the sunken ship. However, the oxygen was 96 hours, so it is not expected that the crew will continue to exist, since they went down on Saturday.

Remember that GTA V eIt is available on various platforms.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: No doubt there are many parallels with this news, since some do not like to be given so much exposure. And it is that it was a practically suicidal mission, since it is said that there was not much evidence behind this experiment and here it is confirmed that they had to continue experimenting until they perfected the trips.