Take-Two Interactive recently disclosed financial data for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company also provided updated sales figures for its major franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto of Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to be a great success for the company, with nearly 170 million units sold to date. The latest milestone was over 165 million units sold in May 2022.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still the best-selling game of the last decade in the United States based on unit and dollar sales (according to data from The NPD Group). First released in 2013 and available for three console generations, it remains Take-Two’s biggest hit (and is the fastest-growing entertainment game to reach $ 1 billion in retail sales). Grand Theft Auto Online is also still very popular, although no specific figures have been given about it.

Rockstar Games is currently working on the next Grand Theft Auto, which Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported will take place in a “fictional version” of Miami. The game will have a female protagonist who will be part of a pair of main characters inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnickstated that the development is “well underway“and what a Rockstar it is”determined to once again establish creative benchmarks for the series, our industry and all entertainment, just as the label has done with every release“.

While the launch appears to be scheduled for fiscal year 2024, the sequel could be launched as early as 2025.

Source: Gamingbolt.