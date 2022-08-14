Take Two today released the budget forecasts for the first quarter of 2023, where it reported the introts that GTA V has developed so far. According to the report, the game has earned a whopping $ 7.68 billion since its launch in 2013.

The report highlights how the stock earned $ 202 million in the last quarter and returned to standard pre-pandemic earnings, as expected. Despite the decline, the earnings developed from a title released nine years ago are still impressive. This is certainly due to the success of the saga and the great support the game has received over the years. Although now Rockstar is focusing above all on the development of GTA 6, this does not at all detract from a title that thanks to a developed community, to the many contents uploaded over the years and to periodic events, has developed a turnover that had never been seen in the field videogame, which has made school for many companies that are trying to imitate the model.

Source: TWeaktown