It’s been eight years since GTA V has made its appearance, and is still on the crest of the wave, at least if you don’t look at the 180000 “dislikes” on the PlayStation 5 video of the last Showcase. Details.

Let’s do some numbers: from the year of release (2013), Take-Two has had a turnover 6.4 billion dollars, through the 150 million copies sold. Impressive numbers, especially when compared to the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise, of which GTA V accounts for 43% of total sales. It is clear how the bulk of all this goodness is given by the online, the real turning point of the series and literally a gold mine. But this mine is the result of the commitment given the 39 updates released so far for the title.

As you know, GTA V will also arrive on the new consoles in a remastered version, so it is likely that the figure will continue to rise. Don’t pay attention to the dislikes.

