A few months ago the news circulated that Rockstar was working on some DLC for the campaign of GTA V that were cancelled. One of them would focus on Trevor as a government agent. Now one of the developers who worked on it has given a few more details.

Joseph Rubino was a virtual cinematographer who worked extensively on the Trevor DLC for GTA V. In an interview he said that Rockstar invested several million in this campaign and that Trevor’s actor, Steven Ogg, was also very involved.Unfortunately, the huge success of GTA Online has left this project increasingly relegated.

According to Rubino, the development team split into two teams. One continued working on the DLC and the other left to help with Online. However the team then drifted further apart when they began development of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar ultimately decided to cancel the story content for Trevor and the rest of the protagonists, as they did not believe it would be as successful as the Online.

In the interview Rubino said that he felt quite disappointed when they cancelled this story of Trevor GTA V. For him it was a great experience with a lot of potential and he even insisted that Rockstar continue its development in some form, but unfortunately it did not happen. We can only imagine what could have been.

What else do we know about this cancelled GTA V DLC?

The existence of this Trevor-centric DLC was confirmed by both Rockstar and Trevor’s actor, Steven Ogg. According to Ogg, He recorded quite a bit of material for the project that was unfortunately no longer used. This is in line with Rubino’s data, who said that the studio invested millions in the DLC.

His story would show us Trevor working for the FBI as an undercover agent. According to some descriptions, it would be a curious combination between the stories of James Bond and the madness of this protagonist of GTA V. Although it sounds promising, we will probably never get a chance to play it. Would you have liked to try it?

