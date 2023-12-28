Grand Theft Auto V It is one of the most successful games in history. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful consoles in history. In this way, one might think that bringing this open-world game to the hybrid platform would be something that would have happened a long time ago. Although this has not been the case, It seems like it's only a matter of time before this happens..

As part of the big leak we saw this week, the source code of GTA V It has a series of references that indicate the possibility of seeing this title running on the Nintendo Switch. Although there is no official information from Rockstar or the Big N, it seems that it is only a matter of time before we see this title on this platform.

Switch port confirmed ✅ Codes *lines* have been found indicating that there is a GTA V Switch version in the works, it is definitely coming#GTA #GTA V #NintendoSwitch “p” Main 👇 https://t.co/pMOLONh2TL pic.twitter.com/QM3Rh1Pui3 — Budzz0 – (@Budzcario) December 28, 2023

Let us remember that Red Dead Redemption It is now available on the Nintendo Switch, so see GTA V It wouldn't be something crazy. While this title certainly won't look and run like the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 versions, It could well have similar performance to that seen in its original release on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Likewise, considering that Grand Theft Auto VI will hit the market until 2025, it is likely that the port for Nintendo Switch GTA V It's a way to keep the community busy as the next installment in the series arrives. Although some might think that bringing this massive experience to the Big N platform would be impossible, it has been proven in the past that the right team can make this a reality.

Titles like Red Dead Redemption, Hogwarts Legacy and No Man's Sky They are massive open world games, but they run well on the Nintendo Switch. Although loading screens are more common in these versions, the base experience is maintained, and offers the public the opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles anywhere and at any time, so it does not sound impossible to see GTA V on the Switch, or at least on the successor to this console.

It would be very interesting to see GTA V run on a Nintendo Switch. While this is a possibility, I highly doubt it will happen. If the leaks of recent days have made one thing clear, it is that Rockstar has tried many things, and not all of them have been carried out, and this port sounds like something they thought about, but have no intention of implementing in any way. .

