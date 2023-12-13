As happens in the middle of every month, PlayStation has revealed the games that will come to the service PS Plus in the Premium and Extra category starting next December 19. On this occasion we found a quite interesting selection for all those who missed some of the most memorable titles of recent years.

On this occasion, all those with a PlayStation Plus subscription in the Extra and Premium category will be able to enjoy Grand Theft Auto V, a great way to prepare for the next installment in the series. Similarly, This list is joined by titles such as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Salt and Sacrificeexperiences that are very worthwhile. This is the complete list of PS4 and PS5 titles coming to this service:

-Grand Theft Auto V

-Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

-GP23 motorcycle

-Metal: Hellsinger

-Salt and Sacrifice

-Moonscars

-Mega Man 11

-Gigabash

-Grime

-Tinykin

-Prodeus

-Shadowrun Returns/Dragonfall/Hong Kong

However, as has become customary, the classic selection leaves a lot to be desired, since some of the titles that defined the era of PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PSP still do not appear, such as the original God of War, for example. On this occasion, those with a PS Plus subscription in the Premium category will be able to enjoy:

-Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2

-Thrillville + Off the Rails

-Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

From this selection, the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 It is the most striking. These are two collections that give us access to the first 10 games of the classic Mega Man series. Strangely, most of these titles originally came to the NES and SNES, and only from Mega Man 8 We saw this series a Sony console. Likewise, these packages are available for the PlayStation 4, so it is somewhat strange that they are part of the classic selection.

We remind you that all these games will be available for PlayStation Plus users with subscriptions to the Extra and Premium categories starting next December 19, 2023. On related topics, you can now find out your annual PlayStation summary. Likewise, the original PS5 model will be discontinued.

Editor's Note:

This is a decent selection. Titles like GTA V, Stranger of Paradise and Salt and Sacrifice They're pretty interesting choices that are worth your time, but the rest of the selection leaves a lot to be desired, especially the classic options, which, again, aren't all that iconic.

Via: PlayStation Blog