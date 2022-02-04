Rockstar announced that GTA V And GTA Online will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S on March 15. This version will have a new graphics mode with resolution up to 4K and performance at 60 frames per second. Rockstar also confirmed that there will be improvements in textures, HDR options and ray-tracing.

PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to carry both their GTA V Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with a one-time migration at launch. A new standalone version of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will debut at launch. This will be available for free for the first three months for PS5 players only.

In particular on GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, you will be able to skip the prologue of the Story mode of GTA V before accessing Online. There is a brand new GTA Online tutorial to help newcomers aboard, who will now enter the Career Builder with instant access to their choice of one of four illicit activities: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner or Gunrunner.

In other news, Rockstar Games has also confirmed the development of GTA 6.

Source: VGC