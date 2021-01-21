After going through distressing moments, having to be admitted due to complications due to Covid-19, Ned luke delivered good news to all fans GTA V and loved ones.

The actor who played Michael in Grand theft auto v reported through social networks that he has already received a medical discharge from the hospital, after overcoming the pneumonia he suffered from the Coronavirus.

In fact, Ned luke shared a small video on his Official Twitter, in which he recreates a phone call very much in the style of Santa michael in GTA V.

‘We crush the Covid. Thank you very much for all your support and love. You all really helped me get through it. We have it. #I love my fans‘wrote the actor who gives life to Michael.

Michael thanks the heroes who saved him

After recovering from pneumonia, Ned luke He shared his improvement and the way in which he gradually defeated Covid-19, thanking him for the messages of support and love he received from his fans.

In addition, the interpreter of Michael He did not stop recognizing the work of the doctors who were aware of his health, for which he dedicated an honest message of gratitude, underlining the fact that they are heroes who risk their lives to cure Covid-19 patients.

‘I want to give a big thank you to the North Georgia Urgent Care team and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. These frontline heroes literally saved my life. If you see someone who works on the front line, thank them. They are heroes and they are here for you‘wrote the actor of GTA V.

