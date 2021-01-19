GTA V It still has a lot of content to launch, especially with the arrival of a version dedicated to next-generation consoles.

This game acquired all its popularity thanks to the online mode; however, the great performances of the campaign also gave it a special touch.

Unfortunately, one of the main actors is in a delicate situation, since he was hospitalized after contracting covid-19, and sent a message to all his fans.

It is probable that the name of Ned luke may not sound so well known to you, but this actor was the one who lent his voice to Michael, one of the protagonists of GTA V.

A few days ago, he announced through his account Instagram sad news, as it confirmed that he was hospitalized due to the covid-19.

This message was accompanied by a photograph and a hopeful message for all his followers, who exceed 334 thousand users.

‘Yesterday (January 16) I was admitted to Emory John’s Creek with covid pneumonia. This shit is real and it’s not funny. I’ll be away for a while, but I’ll be back stronger than ever very soon. ‘

The actor of GTA V He took the opportunity to send a few words of thanks to doctors and nurses, whom he called heroes for staying in the front line of defense.

Ned luke received messages of encouragement from different personalities, including Shawn fonteno, who played Franklin in the game of Rockstar.

His acting partner wished him a speedy recovery and reminded him that they have work to do.

GTA V He still has a long history to show, so we hope Ned manages to recover as quickly as possible.

It seems that Rockstar games it will still take a while to show us some of Grand theft auto 6, so take advantage of all the content that will still arrive for the online mode.

