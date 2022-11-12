GTA Trilogy could have passed the 14 million copies soldaccording to the figures in the latest report published by Take-Two, which did not provide precise data regarding the controversial remaster.

In fact, last August there was talk of subdued sales for GTA Trilogy, as well as the fact that the mobile versions of the collection did not yet have a release date, which has not changed in the meantime.

Precisely because of this somewhat cold reception, the publisher has often been reluctant to provide the sales figures of the Trilogy, but using the sales of the series and the various episodes as a reference, a total of about 14 million units is obtained.

A far from evil result for any franchise aside from Grand Theft Auto: the Rockstar Games series is known for being a multimillion-dollar blockbuster and is preparing for an encore with GTA 6, although the official reveal of the new episode is making us wait.

The sales of GTA Trilogy clearly have not been helped by the response of the critics, who generally rejected the work carried out for the remaster, however, which arrived at the appointment with the launch full of technical problems.