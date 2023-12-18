It sure seems like it Netflix is achieving the desired success with its efforts in the gaming sector, considering that its titles are gaining high positions in the charts Google Play and App Storeespecially with the launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

For some time now, Netflix productions have been standing out for their remarkable quality, but the agreement signed with Take Two seems to have been particularly brilliant for the video streaming service, which has recently also become a subscription with mobile video game integrations.

Not that it took much to predict: GTA has always been a franchise capable of changing the balance, and the fact of being able to count on an exclusive title from the series, even though it is only a port on mobile platforms, had the predictable effect.