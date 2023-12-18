It sure seems like it Netflix is achieving the desired success with its efforts in the gaming sector, considering that its titles are gaining high positions in the charts Google Play and App Storeespecially with the launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
For some time now, Netflix productions have been standing out for their remarkable quality, but the agreement signed with Take Two seems to have been particularly brilliant for the video streaming service, which has recently also become a subscription with mobile video game integrations.
Not that it took much to predict: GTA has always been a franchise capable of changing the balance, and the fact of being able to count on an exclusive title from the series, even though it is only a port on mobile platforms, had the predictable effect.
An agreement of great weight
At the moment, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition turns out to be the game most downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store, and this is no small thing if you think about the numbers that digital distribution on mobile platforms is able to record, with the quantity of users it concerns.
Since the launch of the video game section of the Netflix subscription, the company has achieved 86 titles in its catalogue, in a relatively short period of time.
Furthermore, it seems that the habits of Netflix users have changed: according to a survey carried out by CNBC it had previously emerged that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers had actually played the titles included in the subscription, but evidently GTA has changed this parameter in substantial manner.
#GTA #Trilogy #brings #Netflix #games #top #Google #Play #App #Store #charts
Leave a Reply