Netflix has seen fit to celebrate the arrival of GTA: The Trilogy on iOS and Android with a spectacular launch trailer which presents the characteristics of the Rockstar Games collection.
Available at no additional cost to Netflix subscribers, GTA: The Trilogy is a remastered compilation that includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Three separate apps
Be careful, though: the three games must be downloaded individually from the App Store and Google Play, paying attention to select the free version for Netflix users.
Below are the links for the download:
