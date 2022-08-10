According to the financial report of Take-Twosales of GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition they collapsed and remained low.

At launch, the remastered version of the three chapters sold ten million copies, but during the following quarters the game sold less than one million copies, precisely in Q4 ’22 and in Q1 ’23 just started.

One reason is that the game launched with a myriad of graphical issues that led players to abandon it, hoping for timely corrective patches. The patches have arrived, but players have noticed that the work behind these remastered versions was patchy: this has led to several criticisms in various social networks.

As we can see from the table above, the GTA franchise has sold a total of 380 million copies, with GTA V placing 170 million copies. As for GTA The Trilogy, on the other hand, the bang was recorded at launch with 10 million copies sold, while the remaining months saw sales of less than a million copies.

However, it remains to be emphasized that this data deals with the physical editions of the game and does not count the digital ones.

Source: Tweak Town