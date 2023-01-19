Confirming what emerged from various rumors, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available from today a surprise on Steampurchasable with a 50% discount within the promotion entirely dedicated to Rockstar Games games.

TO this address on Steam you can find the official page of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which can now be purchased through the Valve store in the PC version at the special price of 29.99 euros, with the 50% off the standard price of 59.99 euros, through the limited offer that will last until February 2, 2023.

It is, as is well known, a collection containing the remastered versions of the three “classic” chapters of the 3D saga, namely Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which received a graphic reworking to be more in step with the times.

The results of this remastering are quite controversial and were somewhat criticized at the launch, because in general the work was considered rather hasty and in the first period the three chapters also contained several technical problems, but over time the situation has improved somewhat, although only up to a certain point.

In any case, you can learn more about the collection by reading our review of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, while from today you can also buy it on PC through Steam. Just a few days ago the report on the probable arrival of the game on Steam and Epic Games Store had emerged, promptly confirmed at least as regards the first of the two stores in question.