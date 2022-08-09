From the latest financial report from Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, we learn that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is recording subdued sales figures, at least compared to what are the standards of the series. The versions Android and iOS they also do not yet have a precise release date, although they were initially scheduled for the first half of 2022.

According to shared data, they were sold in the last quarter less than a million copies of the collection that includes the remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. Similar numbers were also recorded in Q4 of fiscal year 2022, while in Q3, which is the period in which GTA The Trilogy was released on PC and consoles, they amounted to 10 million copies.

In short, after an overall good launch, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition recorded a sharp decline in sales in the following months. Most likely the negative impressions of the international press and the community have kept other potential buyers at bay.

In fact, the collection was harshly criticized at the launch due to the large number of them bugs and performance issues present in the remasters and completely absent in the original titles, as well as some questionable stylistic choices. Rockstar Games subsequently released numerous corrective patches to fix the issues, which, as Digital Foundry demonstrated, paid off.

From the latest Take-Two data we also learn that the versions of GTA The Trilogy for iOS and Android do not yet have a precise release date. The collection was officially scheduled for first half of 2022while the latest financial report confirmed the suggested postponement to May, with the launch now set by the end of fiscal year 2023, or by March 31st.