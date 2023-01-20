Since yesterday GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also available on Steam, where it launched at a 50% discount. The games included in the collection are receiving right now mixed reviewsbetween those who feel satisfied (or are satisfied) with the remastering work and those who harshly criticize it, as happened last year at the launch on other shores.

At the time of writing, GTA III and San Andreas have “average” ratings with 69% and 68% positive reviews respectively. Vice City seems to be the most popular of the three, albeit not by much, with 71% positive ratings. In short, we are far from the review bombing numbers seen for example at the launch of The Callisto Protocol, but at the same time it is clear that many players are not satisfied.

In fact, there are those who criticize that the work done for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is not up to the value of the games it includes, preferring the original versionperhaps polished with mods (especially in the case of San Andreas).

“Sorry Rockstar Games. But that’s not how you make a good game remaster. Hundreds of bugs that the originals didn’t have, censorship that makes no sense in this saga. Graphically it looks even worse than the originals like the rain effect, the poor physics and performance. If you want to remember these games, don’t give your money to Rockstar and play the original versions, or better yet, play the PS2 version,” reads one of the reviews.

“This is objectively a bad port, a downgrade in almost every way imaginable. Replaced the original stylized PS2 graphics with stock Unreal Engine garbage, mixed in with some upscaled textures from the AI ​​that result in typos like ‘Bearboxes ” instead of “Gearboxes” on the signs. It is 100% better to buy the original versions and then modify them to a modern standard. This is a disgrace of Rockstar who publish it on Steam with almost no corrections,” reads another negative opinion.

CJ in GTA San Andreas

However, there are also those who have expressed themselves favorably towards GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, while not denying the presence of problems.

“It’s not as bad as people make it out to be, there are fixes to make the game run better if you really need to, but the occasional bugs are honestly ridiculous,” reads one positive opinion.

“Just like I remembered – yeah we know it’s a bit of a rough job but the original wasn’t perfect either! If you liked the original then you’re going to love this one too – plus it’s 50% off for all 3 le remaster and is playable on Steam Deck with cloud saves!” reads a review from Vice City.

And what do you think, have you given or will you give GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition a chance now that it’s available on Steam?