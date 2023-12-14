Rockstar Games released the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for mobile devices iOS and Androidwith subscribers to Netflix who will be able to play it at no additional cost to the subscription.

Alternatively you can purchase the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition games individually for the price of 19.99 euros.

The collection which includes the remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas is now available in the Netflix Games catalogue, which currently has over 80 games for mobile devices, including big names like Hades and Death's Door, and many more coming in the future. We remind you that all the titles in question are included with the Netflix subscription, regardless of the type of subscription.