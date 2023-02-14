Reliable leaker Billbil-kun disclosed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also coming up Epic Games Storewith release scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, 2023.

It is not official information but we are close to it, considering the reliability demonstrated so far by the source in question: however, since the game has already been postponed in this version, let’s take it with some caution. On the other hand, the game is already available on practically all other platforms, so it’s not exactly an incredible novelty.

Note that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for purchase on the Epic Games Store with one 50% launch discountin a similar way to what was reported previously, while for the rest the same characteristics of the other versions are expected, including the Steam one already available.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition already arrived on PC last month through Steam, with the same 50% discount, but immediately collecting conflicting opinions due to the many problems of the remasters, similar to what had also happened at the time of the console launch.

The collection of the three remastered versions of the chapters GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas did not convince much, due to a work judged a bit approximate in some respects, although it still received several corrections even after the original launch . To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.