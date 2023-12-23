GTA: The Trilogy he is the protagonist of the last one comparison created by Digital Foundry, who placed the versions side by side iPhone, PlayStation and Xbox of the three Rockstar Games classics included in the collection to understand what has changed compared to the much criticized launch two years ago.

Available on iOS and Android from December 14th, free for Netflix subscribers, GTA: The Trilogy uses a lighting system on mobile that try to reproduce the original colorsadopting solutions that are in some ways effective but still distant from the style that characterized GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas on PS2.

Inevitably, compared to PC and console on iOS the level of detail and, in general, the quality of the assets is lowerthe effects have been simplified in several respects, but the resolution values ​​in combination with the small screen size take a toll.