Apparently GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in a few days it will also be available on Epic Games Store. There is still no official announcement from Rockstar Games, but the source is the well-known and reliable leaker billbil-kun who also revealed the release date and time: the collection will debut in the Epic store on January 19 at 15:00 Italian.

Also according to the insider, at launch GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available with the 50% discount during the first week. The game is sold for 59.99 euros through the Rockstar Games store and we can assume that the price will also be the same on the Epic Games Store. By applying the first week discount we should therefore arrive at 29.99 euros.

Billbil-kun is a well-known insider who in the past has unveiled the free games of the PlayStation Plus and Epic Games Store on several occasions, without ever making a mistake. In short, it is a very reliable source, but in any case we are awaiting official confirmation from Rockstar Games. Rumors in the past also spoke of a possible landing of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also on Steam, we will see if it will actually be the case or if the Epic Games Store has signed a temporal or total exclusivity agreement.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a collection that includes the remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas polished both in terms of graphics and gameplay, thanks to the addition of updated controls and small goodies, such as the ability to immediately restart a failed mission, without having to manually return to the starting point.