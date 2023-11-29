The Netflix Games catalogue, which currently counts, is therefore expanding over 80 games for mobile devices able to meet everyone’s tastes and which include successful games such as Dead Cells, Death’s Door and Hades, all without advertising, in-app purchases or additional costs.

Netflix announced that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from December 14, 2023 will be available to all subscribers at no additional cost via the App Store, Google Play and the Netflix mobile app.

A collection with three great classics from the Grand Theft Auto series

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definite Edition is a collection that includes remastered versions of three great classics from the Rockstar Games series, namely GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreasin this case adapted specifically for iOS and Android mobile devices.

As already seen in the console and PC versions, the remasters should boast several graphic improvements such as new lighting and scenario improvements, high-resolution textures, longer draw distances, as well as many other refinements, as also seen in the console and PC versions.

At launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, the collection was harshly criticized for some questionable changes and many technical problems. The latter have been partially resolved by Rockstar Games with a series of corrective patches and therefore we probably won’t find them in the mobile version.

What do you think, will you use your Netflix subscription to play these collections of great classics on mobile devices?