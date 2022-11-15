It is not uncommon that, in an attempt to achieve success, we try to bring a particularly famous video game from the sofas of our home to the armchairs of the big screen. Nowadays when we talk about “video game” among various titles that embody the term it is almost natural to also think of the saga of Grand Theft Auto, a very original title that has undoubtedly marked the history of the videogame world over the years. In this long period of success it would have been strange if in the title of Rockstar at least it was not proposed to appear on the big screen at least once. Well, it happened; at the time of GTA 3.

More than 20 years have passed since the release of the third chapter of the Rockstar saga but only now we come to discover the strange request that one day came to the US company. Hollywood was very interested in the audience of the famous video game and proposed an action movie directed by Tony Scott and that the rapper would have Eminem as the protagonist. Undoubtedly a curious combination that did not, however, arouse the interest of Rockstar Games. Kirk Ewing And Sam Houserat the time in charge of the New York company, they thought the success of GTA it was bigger than any movie and it was a useless investment.