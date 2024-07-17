There is currently a subscription service called GTA+with which users can obtain rewards in the online game, and which adds improvements every month so that customers continue paying the membership, they have even given away games on PC like The Bully and Red Dead Redemption 2. And now, everything seems to indicate that it will move to another platform, but it will not be a site considered conventional.

On the official page of Rockstar Gamesspecifically in the online service section, it has been briefly mentioned Nintendo Switch, And it is very striking that shortly after the leak they removed the image, as if they had made a mistake in advance. This has generated speculation among people, betting that some important games from the company will be released on the hybrid, but it is not known if it will be the conventional one or the new one that will supposedly arrive in the 2025.

Rockstar Games has updated the platform list for “Games Included with GTA+” to include Nintendo Switch, but it is not currently used on the site. Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/28Enxb5EtR — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 15, 2024

Here is a description of the service:

GTA+ is a monthly subscription program exclusive to GTA Online, available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Launched on March 29, 2022, GTA+ offers subscribers a range of in-game benefits and rewards. The subscription costs $5.99 USD per month. However, prices may vary slightly depending on the region​ (Rockstar Games)​ (Rockstar Games)​. GTA+ is designed to enhance the gameplay experience in GTA Online by providing benefits that can help both new and veteran players progress more quickly through the game​ (Rockstar Games)​.

For now everything is unknown, we will have to wait for official news.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It’s a good opportunity for Nintendo to continue creating ties with third-party companies. I don’t think GTA VI will arrive on the console, but at least the fifth has a chance to appear.