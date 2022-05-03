Although we already know that in the middle and end of the month we will have to say goodbye to a selection of games from Xbox GamePass, this information does not stop being something sad. On this occasion, titles like GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive EditionY Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster will leave this service.

Let us remember that when the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Editionone of the points that attracted the most attention was the arrival of the remastering of GTA: San Andreas to Game Pass day one. Although this was not the preferred version of many, yes it was the first time that several players walked the streets of Los Santos. Here is the complete list of games that leave this service:

–Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – May 10

–Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 15

–Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) – May 15

–Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 15

–Steep (Cloud and Console) – May 15

–The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 15

–The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 15

As always, you can get any of these titles with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, and thus continue with your games. Beside GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, it’s also a pity to say goodbye to Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Enter The Gungeon Already Steeptitles that are very worthwhile.

On related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass starting today. Similarly, these are the titles for Games With Gold in May.

Editor’s Note:

The biggest loss for me is Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster. Even though I already own this game, it’s sad to see the selection of this series on Game Pass slowly shrinking. However, I hope this will lead to Lightning Returns come to this service in the future.

Via: Xbox