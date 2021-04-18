GTA Roleplay, a way to play Grand theft auto v as if it were an RPG game, it has become a very popular way to enjoy this title.

Some players have taken the opportunity to share their games through Youtube, like Twitch, live. It is due to the latter that a ‘dark side’ of some streamers, and this has to do with racism. Yes, unfortunately we bring you a case like this.

A GTA Roleplay match ended in disaster

It all happened on one of the most popular servers in GTA Roleplay, which by the way is played on PC. Is about Marbella Vice, which brings together various content creators.

One of them is Elxokas, a streamer with somewhat controversial opinions, which was suspended by Twitch, just like a colleague, DavilinTV. But, what was the reason for this ban? From the looks of it, neither of them is guilty. However, a guest of the former said something offensive.

GTA V: These are all the cheat codes you should know on PC

It turns out that this person referred to the character of Elxokas with the ‘N-word’. On Twitch the use of this word is extremely bad for its racist implications.

Appearing on the broadcast of the streaming was enough for this service, and that’s why they decided to penalize this streamer. So he uploaded a video on Youtube to explain what happened.

At least for Elxokas, about the N-word It was not the reason for the ban. Actually, for using certain content.

It seems that there were two reasons for the ban on Twitch

It was for putting the introduction of the film Torrent 2, where you can see silhouettes of naked women dancing. According to this streamer, Twitch considered that content as ‘sexually explicit’.

At least that’s the official version, and not because of the use of that word. In any case, the ideal is not to express yourself in this way. Although in this case none of the streamers from GTA Roleplay they were guilty but one of the people they invited.

So it doesn’t hurt to take care of the guests at the broadcasts in Twitch. Racism should not be tolerated even in GTA Roleplay, some other video game and no area of ​​life.

Regarding the use of the content of the film mentioned above, it is also something that must also be taken care of. Especially because you have to adhere to the guidelines of this service streaming. That would avoid a lot of annoying headaches.

Fountain.



