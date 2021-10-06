According to some information leaked in the last few hours, GTA Remastered Trilogy exists and appears to have been anticipated by mistake by Rockstar, through a recent launcher update. The update, which took place last Tuesday, would have inserted clear references to a version based on Unreal Engine of the famous trilogy.

This new information, together with that regarding a possible postponement, seem to confirm the real existence of the game, which however has not yet been officially announced by Rockstar. The images were disseminated on a forum created by fans and soon made the rounds of the web, also being published on Twitter.

The name that appears in the various logos And GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, information that seems to confirm another news as well, concerning the recent rating in the Korean market. The images refer to Grand Thieft Auto III, Grand Thieft Auto San Andreas And Grand Thieft Auto Vice City, exactly like in the version released for PS2.

Also, as if that information wasn’t enough, the game’s achievements were also distributed, complete with an icon and requirements to be unlocked within the launcher. It therefore seems that only the official announcement from Rockstar is missing, which at the moment has not left any statements on the matter.

About the objectives users have noticed how the requirements to unlock them are different from previous versions, suggesting that these new versions may have slight differences. We currently do not have the information necessary to understand if any such changes have been made within the game.

We only know that the collection GTA Remastered Trilogy is true and was anticipated, by mistake, by Rockstar, but we still don’t know when it might come out, even if some rumors speak of next year. At the moment the company has not released any statements or posts on the matter, leaving fans waiting for official communications.