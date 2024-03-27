From now on subscribers to GTA+ the GTA Online subscription service, can download and play “for free” Red Dead Redemption with the Undead Nightmare expansion attached on PS5 and Xbox Series . The PS5 version is none other than the re-release for PS4, which thanks to a post-launch update now takes advantage of the power of the console to guarantee 4K resolution and 60 fps. The Xbox Series

What is GTA+?

An image of the PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption

For those who don't know, GTA+ is an exclusive subscription for GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, launched in March last year. At the price of 5.99 euros per month, the service allows you to access a variety of GTA 5 multiplayer benefits, such as a monthly GTA$ bonus, bonus RP, exclusive vehicle modifications and more.

Furthermore, from September the service also includes a selection of Rockstar Games games on rotation, available to all subscribers at no additional cost. At the moment, in addition to Red Dead Redemption, this catalog also includes GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PlayStation and Xbox), GTA: Liberty City Stories and Chinatawon Wars (iOS and Android).

If you are interested in subscribing, getting more information or accessing the games in the collection, we refer you to the dedicated GTA+ page on the official Rockstar Games website at this address.