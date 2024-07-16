The GTA Plus website revealed a very special piece of information that may catch the attention of Nintendo Switch users.

One user noticed that now On the GTA Plus service page you can see that there are Nintendo Switch games among all the options that are already available.

To give you an idea, GTA Plus gives its subscribers access to a lot of content from Rockstar Games that rotates over time. Also, those who play Grand Theft Auto Online get extra money, cars, cosmetics and also access to exclusive events.

For example, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available through this service for Xbox and PlayStation, Liberty City Stories is on iOS and Android, and Chinatown Wars is also on the aforementioned platforms.

Even Red Dead Redemption is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

Rockstar Games has updated the platform list for “Games Included with GTA+” to include Nintendo Switch, but it is not currently used on the site. Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/28Enxb5EtR — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 15, 2024

This subscription service also appears to add the option of classic Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption to Nintendo Switch, which sounds like an attractive idea for bringing Rockstar Games titles with you everywhere.

How much does a GTA Plus subscription cost?

The Rockstar Games subscription costs $7.99, which doesn’t seem that high, but this price only applies to the United States. In Argentina, the price can be ridiculously high.

It’s worth noting that unless you’re a big fan of Rockstar games, it might not be worth subscribing. We’re talking about titles like Grand Theft Auto Online or Red Dead Redemption itself.

We’ll see if adding the games to Nintendo Switch increases subscriptions.

What do you think about this addition?