According to an indiscretion collected by the Synth Potato insider, usually well versed in Rockstar Games things, GTA Online it would not be the sole cause of cancellation of many projects of the development studio, including Bully 2, Agent, Midnight Club 5, the single player DLC of GTA 5 and others.

The post with the indiscretion

According to the story of the deep throat, a developer who wished to remain anonymous, the root of the problem would have been the 2014 dispute between the Housers, the founders of the studio, and Leslie Benziespractically the man who created and managed the technological side of the GTAs and beyond for years.

Benzies wanted to focus more on online, putting aside single player games, while the Housers did not agree, so much so that the former left the company in 2014 to create his own project, Everywhere, which looks at experiences such as Fortnite and Roblox . His farewell was quite traumatic, so much so that he took with him many developers, who apparently were working on thesingle player expansion of GTA 5.

The hemorrhaging of personnel led to the DLC being put on hold indefinitely, while waiting to hire others and train them in the use of RAGE, a modular engine used for Rockstar Games games. Precisely in those months, however, the team involved with GTA Online was making enormous progress and, above all, achieving incredible results, so much so that the managers decided to give them more resources, a choice that evidently paid off.

At the end of 2015 the GTA 5 expansion would have been definitively killed, with the Housers having decided to dedicate themselves only to Red Dead Redemption 2. In 2016 the prototype of an expansion was created, but it was canceled due to the growth of the size of the western game. The rise of Red Dead Redemption 2 was so sudden that Rockstar Games had to concentrate all its resources on it, removing them from the other games in development, including Bully 2. According to what was said, they were all frozen until further notice.

In the end, Red Dead Redemption 2 became Rockstar's biggest game ever, while GTA Online was the one that ensured the studio had the resources to continue working at that level, allowing it to focus on a single game at a time rather than multiple smaller titles. at the same time. So everything else was put aside.