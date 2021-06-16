The long-lived Grand Theft Auto Online will finally shut down its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 servers on 16th December 2021.

In a blog post, Rockstar said it had made the decision to shutter the service for last-last-gen consoles as it prepares to launch GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S (the game’s third console generation to date).

Shark Cash Cards will no longer be sold for PS3 and Xbox 360 after 15th September. Grand Theft Auto 5’s Story Mode will not be impacted.

Rockstar abandoned adding new content to GTA Online for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2015, when it said it had reached the technical capacity of what those machines could handle, as well as the amount of data you could download to the hard drives of those machines .

16th September will see stat-tracking via Rockstar Games Social Club and multiplayer features for two other PS3 and Xbox 360 games go dark: Max Payne 3 and LA Noire.

GTA Online first launched for PS3 and Xbox 360 on 1st October 2013. It will arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on 11th November 2021.