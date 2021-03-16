According to official confirmation, GTA Online will improve loading times in the next patch. This comes after a fan created a patch that fixed GTA Online’s long load times. Without a doubt, an update of this type was something that the game needed, not only because the loading times are officially very long, but also because a common experience is that the game disconnects and you have to go through the same load times several times in a game session.

No release date announced for the patch, nor did Rockstar mention if the t0st encoding would be used in the patch. From what we know, Rockstar could be issuing its own solution that addresses the problem in a completely different way. All in all, it’s interesting to see the power the community has to drive changes like GTA Online will improve load times.

Earlier this month, the modder and GTA Online player t0st found a Simple way to reduce GTA Online loading times in almost 70%, a solution that the community used massively immediately. Turns out, the GTA Online community of players weren’t the only ones to notice, as GTA Online has been officially confirmed to improve load times in the next patch, thanks to the work done by t0st.

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did indeed reveal an aspect of the game code related to the loading times of the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved. As a result of this research, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a future title update. “ Rockstar Official Statement

Rockstar also confirmed that they reached out to the modder to thank you for your efforts.