Times of change are coming in GTA Online. Rockstar has issued a official statement in which they confirm the closing of the multiplayer functions servers from GTA V on PS3 and Xbox 360. On December 16, you will no longer be able to enjoy this modality on the aforementioned Sony and Microsoft consoles. The firm has detailed how the process will be in the coming months.

GTA V Story Mode will remain active on PS3 and Xbox 360The shutdown of the servers will also include tracking statistics from the Rockstar Games social club website. In addition, from next September 16, Shark Cards will no longer be sold for GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of a game that has sold more than 145 million copies worldwide. Rockstar indicates that none of these changes will impact progress or performance. access to Story Mode, which will remain active as always on these platforms.

Otherwise, GTA Online will remain active as always on the other systems where it is available. In the note they promise that will continue to offer updates and support on PS4, Xbox One and PC, while preparing the launch of the improved version of GTA V and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

We will have to wait to know more details of the jump from GTA V to the next generation consoles. At least, for a few weeks we already have a date. GTA V – and GTA Online – will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S on November 11.

