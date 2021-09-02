GTA Online is updated today, 2 September 2021, and introduces various innovations, such as the Übermacht Cypher, new contracts and more. Let’s see everything that has been announced for theupdate by Rockstar Games via the official site.

To get started, GTA Online introduces the new contract “Gold from the Union Depository“. The official description reads:” We have a plan to hit one of the best guarded buildings in Los Santos, the Union Depository. Before you can cross the threshold, you need a couple of things, go to the task board in your garage to find out more. ”

The rewards moreover, there are double contracts for both GTA $ and RP. In Pilot Mode, on the other hand, you’ll get Triple GTA $ & RP for the whole week. Lastly, Double GTA $ and Double RP are earned in DJ Missions.

GTA Online: Union Depository Gold

LS Autoraduno members who finish first in 5 different clandestine races will receive the new one Übermacht Cypher as trophy vehicle of the week. You can see it above the Vapid Slamtruck, in the center of the rally. Plus, logging in at any time during this week will earn you the Negative Speed ​​Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher for free.

Furthermore, in the test area you can try the new Übermacht Cypher, the new Karin Previon, or the Vapid Dominator GTT before deciding whether to buy them. You can also challenge friends to a friendly Checkpoint Race or race against the clock in a Time Trial.

Finally, the Dundreary Landstalker XL, an SUV that combines the practicality of urban living with the recklessness of off-road driving through mud, is available as a prize of the week at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

This week all garages are discounted by 20%. The discounts for the means are:



Dinka Jester RR – 30% discount

Grotti Itali RSX – 40% discount

Benefactor Krieger – 40% off

Progen Emerus – 40% discount

Nagasaki Armed Dinghy – 40% off

Mammoth Tula – 40% discount

Speaking instead of GTA 6: fans pretend to find out the release date and invade the stage of a German show.